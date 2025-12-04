Transformers & Rectifiers Secures ₹53.33 Crore Order From The Power Grid Corporation

File Image |

New Delhi: Transformers and Rectifiers on Thursday said it has secured a Rs 53.33 crore order for the repair, erection, testing, and commissioning of 397 MVA HVDC converter transformer and related works from Power Grid Corporation.With this order, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TARIL) will enter into the 'unique club of HVDC transformer manufacturers of world', according to a regulatory filing.

This opens major opportunities for the company in the HVDC segment, the filing said.It is an HVDC Converter Transformer order, and TARIL is the first Indian origin private sector company to receive such an order, it stated.According to the filing, TARIL has secured an order of Rs 53.33 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

