Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Standalone PAT Surges 338% To ₹75.06 Crore In Q2 FY27

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) (TARIL) |

Mumbai: Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited (TARIL) on Monday reported a substantial rise in its standalone financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026.

Financial Highlights

Standalone EBITDA for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹113.90 crore, a 205 per cent increase year-on-year, with the EBITDA margin improving by 736 basis points to 16.1 per cent. For the half year (H1 FY27), standalone revenue from operations reached ₹1,268.32 crore, marking a 35 per cent growth.

Order Book and Inflow

The company's unexecuted order book was ₹7,237 crore as of 30 September 2026, up 32 per cent year-on-year, which is executable over the next 18-24 months. Order inflow for Q2 FY27 was ₹1,169 crore, reflecting a 97 per cent year-on-year growth.

Business Developments

TARIL successfully completed dynamic short-circuit testing on three transformer units during the quarter. The company's transformer manufacturing expansion at Changodar is nearing completion, with commercial production expected to begin around Diwali.

Future Outlook

The inquiry pipeline under negotiation is approximately ₹21,000 crore, with a historical win ratio between 10 per cent and 15 per cent. The current bidding pipeline consists of about 80 per cent domestic opportunities and 20 per cent export opportunities.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.