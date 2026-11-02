POWERGRID Reports 8.4% Rise In Q2 Consolidated Net Profit, Board Approves ₹3.00 Interim Dividend

Mumbai: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID) on Friday, 1 November 2026, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,866.16 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This is an increase of 8.4 per cent compared to ₹3,566.08 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
Interim Dividend Declared
The Board of Directors approved a first interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. The record date for this dividend is Friday, 6 November 2026, with payment to members scheduled for Monday, 30 November 2026.
Revenue From Operations
Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹11,816.22 crore, a 2.97 per cent increase from ₹11,475.95 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹12,055.11 crore.
Other Financial Metrics
Total expenses for the quarter decreased to ₹7,483.09 crore from ₹7,733.40 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, including movement in Regulatory Deferral Account Balances, were ₹4.16.
Half-Yearly Performance
For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, the company's consolidated net profit was ₹7,464.58 crore. This marks a 3.72 per cent increase from ₹7,196.66 crore in the corresponding half-year of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations for the half-year increased to ₹23,312.94 crore from ₹22,672.17 crore.
Divestment Approvals
POWERGRID's Board approved the divestment of its entire equity stake in Central Transmission Utility of India Limited (CTUIL) to Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA). This follows an in-principle approval granted on 9 March 2026. The company also received approval from DIPAM for the sale of its stake in joint ventures including Torrent Power Grid Limited and Sikkim Power Transmission Limited.
Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.