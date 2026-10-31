NTPC Reports Strong Q2: Consolidated Net Profit Surges 40%, Interim Dividend Declared

NTPC |

Mumbai: NTPC Ltd on Friday announced a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. The company’s total income also increased during this period.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the second quarter of the current financial year stood at ₹54,269.95 crore. This is an increase from ₹44,784.05 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total Income Growth

The total consolidated income for the reporting quarter was ₹54,715.69 crore. In the year-ago period, this figure was ₹45,262.10 crore.

Expenses Overview

NTPC's total consolidated expenses for the quarter rose to ₹48,059.30 crore. This is up from ₹40,218.03 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Interim Dividend Declared

The Board of Directors declared a first interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. The record date for this dividend payment has been fixed as 6 November 2026.

Share Capital and Earnings

Earnings per equity share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, including net movement in regulatory deferral account balances, was ₹7.25. This compares with ₹5.23 in the same quarter last year. The paid-up equity share capital remained at ₹9,696.67 crore.

Coal Mining Business Update

NTPC transferred its remaining one coal mine business to its wholly-owned subsidiary, NTPC Mining Limited (NML), effective 1 April 2026. The purchase consideration for this transfer was ₹6,339.18 crore. The total purchase consideration for all transferred coal mine businesses is ₹12,360 crore, with a balance of ₹8,651.86 crore payable by NML by 30 September 2027.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.