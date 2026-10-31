Crizac Ltd Reports 34.5% Dip In Q2 FY27 Total Income To ₹111.2 Crore, Declares ₹4 Dividend

Crizac Ltd |

Mumbai: Crizac Limited on Tuesday announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, with total income for Q2 FY27 decreasing 34.5% year-on-year to ₹111.2 crore. The company's profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter also declined by 23.7% to ₹36.9 crore.

Financial Performance

Operating EBITDA for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹33 crore, a 44.0% decrease from the previous year. The operating EBITDA margin was 32.2%, down 418 basis points year-on-year.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹2.11, a 23.7% reduction compared to ₹2.76 in Q2 FY26. For the half year ended 30 September 2026, diluted EPS was ₹4.80 against ₹5.38 in H1 FY26.

Management Commentary

Vikash Agarwal, managing director, Crizac Limited, said that Q2 FY27 was impacted by external disruptions to global student mobility, including international travel disruptions and currency movements. These factors led a number of postgraduate students to defer their plans.

Agarwal added that despite the decline in total income, the board declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share. He expects pent-up demand from deferred students to materialise in Q3 and Q4.

Strategic Developments

Total income for H1 FY27 reached ₹319.6 crore, a 17.4% year-on-year decline. Operating EBITDA for the half year was ₹93 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 30.6%.

The company's PAT for H1 FY27 was ₹84 crore, down 10.7% year-on-year, and the PAT margin was 26.3%. Crizac Limited consolidated Inova Consultancy Limited, a UK acquisition, during the current quarter, expanding its presence in the Netherlands.

Technology investments initiated in March 2026, including the Edumentor platform, are progressing. The company believes it is well-positioned to capture long-term structural demand for international education across its presence in over 90 source countries and 15 destination markets.

Kashish Arora serves as the company secretary and compliance officer for Crizac Limited.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.