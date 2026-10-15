NMMC, Mumbai University To Launch One-Year Postgraduate Diploma In Governance At Airoli Memorial

The new programme at the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial will offer students and working professionals specialised training in governance and public administration | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 15, 2026: Students and professionals seeking to build careers in public administration, governance and public policy will have a new academic opportunity in Airoli, with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and the University of Mumbai jointly launching a one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Governance at the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial from the academic year 2026-27.

The course is intended to develop knowledge and practical skills in administration, good governance and public policy, with a focus on strengthening administrative efficiency and understanding governance systems.

It is expected to benefit those already working in local self-government institutions and the public sector, as well as students aspiring to pursue careers in these fields.

University Approves Governance Programme

According to a University of Mumbai circular dated October 8, recommendations made by the Board of Studies of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Research Centre have received approval from the relevant academic and management authorities. The programme is being introduced in line with the National Education Policy (NEP).

The university’s circular outlines the regulatory framework for the course, including admission eligibility, intake capacity, examination patterns, passing criteria and credit structure.

Officials Direct Students To University Website

Additional Municipal Commissioner Sunil Pawar and Deputy Commissioner Sangratna Khillare, who heads the department responsible for the memorial, said students could refer to the University of Mumbai’s official website, www.mu.ac.in, for details regarding the programme.

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The initiative brings the state university and the civic body together to provide specialised education in governance at the Airoli memorial, expanding opportunities for students and working professionals interested in public administration and policy-related careers.

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