Navi Mumbai Schools May Get Constitution-Based Activities For Classes 1 To 10, Proposal Submitted To NMMC | AI Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A proposal to introduce Constitution-based educational activities for students from Classes 1 to 10 across schools in Navi Mumbai has been submitted to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), seeking to familiarise children with constitutional values, rights and civic responsibilities from an early age.

The representation, submitted to the NMMC commissioner, mayor and education officer, calls for the civic body to develop age-appropriate study material on the Indian Constitution and extend the initiative to all schools within its jurisdiction, including NMMC-run schools.

BMC initiative cited

The proposal comes in the backdrop of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's initiative to develop Constitution-based educational material and activities for students from Classes 1 to 10.

The proposed programme in Navi Mumbai would cover fundamental rights and duties, democracy, equality, liberty, fraternity, social justice and the responsibilities of citizens. It also seeks special study material for students from Class 6 onwards on Dr BR Ambedkar's contribution to the framing of the Constitution and his ideas on social equality.

Activities, teacher training proposed

The representation has also sought regular Constitution-reading sessions, quizzes, essay and elocution competitions, discussions, poster competitions and special programmes on Constitution Day in schools. Teacher training and guidance sessions on Constitution education have also been proposed.

Another demand is for the material to be made available in Marathi, Hindi and English, as well as other mediums used by schools in Navi Mumbai. The proposal calls for a separate budgetary provision for the programme and regular monitoring by the NMMC education department to assess its implementation.

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Focus on responsible citizenship

"Today's students are tomorrow's citizens. Developing an understanding of the Constitution, democratic values and social responsibility during the school years can help create responsible citizens," the representation stated.

The proposal was submitted by Vikas Baban Sorte, president of the BJP's Vashi unit, who has urged the civic administration to consider introducing the programme across schools in Navi Mumbai.

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