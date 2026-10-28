CBSE Experience Centre Inaugurated By Pralhad Joshi In Delhi Showcases India's Education History, Interactive Learning & Future Careers | X / @cbseindia29

New Delhi: A short film narrating the evolution of India's education system from Gurukuls to modern schools and digital classrooms, and archival material dating back to 1935 tracing the rise of CBSE are among the attractions at the CBSE Experience Centre which offers students a technology-led space to explore India's educational heritage, science, environmental issues and emerging career opportunities.

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Inaugurated on Tuesday by Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, the centre houses 12 broad zones and 21 exhibits spread across 6,000 square feet and connects ancient traditions with modern learning.

The visit to the centre begins with screening of a short film titled "Shiksha Ki Kahani" (The Story of Education), narrated through the voice of the Saraswati river. It traces India's educational journey from the Gurukul system and ancient learning centres such as Nalanda to modern schools and digital classrooms.

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Another section showcases the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE's) history through archival photographs and records dating back to 1935.

"This includes records from 1935 and provides a glimpse into the role of the Board in the evolution of the school education system. The Centre also introduces students to the history of Earth through a visual and interactive geological timeline," said CBSE Chairman Mandeep K Bhandari.

A dedicated kiosk on "Exam warriors" authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi focuses on encouraging students to develop a healthier approach to examinations.

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Through games such as "Let's celebrate exams", "Untangle the tangle", "Your exam, your methods", "Build your day", "Poke your fear", "Revise and Be Wise", "Celebrate your strengths" and "Yoga se hi hoga", the visitors can go through the mantras shared by the prime minister during his annual interaction with students and parents called "Pariksha pe Charcha".

The centre also introduces students to career exploration. Interactive exhibits such as "Career explorer", "Future of Professions" and "Magic Mirror: Future You" enable visitors to explore different career options and understand how work may change in the years ahead.

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Among the key attractions are hologram installations of BR Ambedkar, APJ Abdul Kalam, renowned cricketer Kapil Dev and mountaineer Arunima Sinha, designed to introduce students to their ideas and contributions through conversation-style interactions.

The centre's final experience, "Eduverse", combines motion-based interaction and multisensory elements. They take visitors across various natural landscapes -- from forests, oceans and the Himalayas to the Moon and other planets. It returns to Earth with a simple but important message -- natural systems are interconnected and every individual is part of the living planet.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)