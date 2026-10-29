NEET-UG Fallout Puts Exam Integrity, Coaching Centres & Education Reforms Under Parliamentary Panel Scanner |

New Delhi: A Parliamentary panel is set to examine the issue of integrity of national examinations and deliberate upon the need for reforms in the public examination system.

The move comes amid questions being raised over the integrity of the examination process, which flared up following the leak of NEET-UG question papers for medical admissions earlier this year.

The previous parliamentary panel on the subject had noted that the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 despite all measures showed the need for greater procedural and institutional reforms.

The department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will also review the functioning of coaching centres and examine the regulations, their enforcement and compliance.

The committee was reconstituted in September for a period of one year and has selected its subjects for 2026-27.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the panel will also review the progress of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

The panel would also review the functioning and performance of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), including affiliation, regulation, examination conduct and overseas ventures, and the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE).

It would examine student welfare and support systems in school education, including health, safety, mental well-being, inclusive education and grievance redressal mechanisms.

The panel would also review the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the leverage of emerging technologies on education and students' employability, and a review of the implementation of related UGC regulations and guidelines on internationalisation of higher education.

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