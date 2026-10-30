Engineers India Consolidated Profit After Tax More Than Doubles To ₹196.68 Crore In Q2, Announces Interim Dividend Of ₹1.50 Per Share

Engineers India |

Mumbai: Engineers India Limited reported a significant surge in its consolidated net profit after tax, which jumped by 135.59% to ₹196.68 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, compared to ₹83.49 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from Operations

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹824.20 crore, marking a decrease of 10.55% from ₹921.29 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Total Income and Expenses

The company’s total income for the quarter was ₹889.95 crore, a decline of 7.13% from ₹958.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses decreased by 18.52% to ₹662.00 crore, down from ₹812.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter increased to ₹3.50 from ₹1.49 in the same period last year.

Interim Dividend Declared

The Board of Directors of Engineers India declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. This dividend is on a face value of ₹5 per share. The record date for the interim dividend is Thursday, 5 November 2026, with payment scheduled within 30 days.

Half-Year Performance

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, consolidated net profit after tax rose to ₹354.61 crore, up 138.16% from ₹148.89 crore in the previous half-year. Revenue from operations for the half-year was ₹1,644.04 crore, compared to ₹1,791.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Contingency and Litigation

The company highlighted a pending claim of ₹409.61 crore against it with the Supreme Court, related to a contract terminated in April 2016. Management does not consider any probable future outflow of resources on this account.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.