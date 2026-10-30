Computer Age Management Services Ltd Reports 14.4% Profit Increase In Q2 FY27, Announces ₹3.25 Interim Dividend

Computer Age Management Services Ltd |

Mumbai: Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) on October 29, 2026, announced a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹131.49 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27, marking a 14.4 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The company's board also recommended an interim dividend of ₹3.25 per share.

Financial Performance

Operating revenue grew by 10.0 per cent year-on-year to ₹414.47 crore. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 13.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹190.86 crore.

EBITDA margin expanded by 140 basis points year-on-year, reaching 46.0 per cent. The PAT margin for the quarter stood at 30.7 per cent.

Half-Yearly Results

For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue was ₹809.50 crore, up 10.8 per cent year-on-year. Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased by 16.4 per cent to ₹349.05 crore, while PAT rose 15.8 per cent to ₹259.51 crore.

Dividend and EPS

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY27 was ₹5.30. For the first half of FY27, the basic EPS stood at ₹10.46.

Business Diversification

Non-mutual fund businesses grew by 21.7 per cent year-on-year. CAMSPay's revenue contribution crossed the 6 per cent milestone for the first time.

Mutual Fund Business

Mutual Fund Assets Under Management (AuM) grew by 12.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹58.4 lakh crore, maintaining a 67 per cent market share. Equity MF AuM increased by 15.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹33.2 lakh crore.

SIP collections rose by 16.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹61,369 crore in Q2 FY27. The company's unique investor base expanded by 15.1 per cent year-on-year to over 4.98 crore investors.

Management Commentary

Anuj Kumar, Managing Director, said Q2 FY27 demonstrated the strength of CAMS's platform-led business model and diversification strategy. Kumar noted the company delivered double-digit revenue growth and expanded EBITDA margins.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.