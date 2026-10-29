Maharashtra To Launch AI-Powered Digital Platform To Monitor Aggregator Companies, Announces CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the state transport department to develop an advanced digital platform to monitor app-based passenger transport aggregator companies, with a focus on passenger safety, transparency and regulatory compliance.
The platform will maintain updated records of vehicles, drivers, their working hours, parking locations, driving licences and police verification. Artificial intelligence (AI)-based analytics will also be integrated to monitor vehicle operations, driver shifts and services provided to passengers.
Fadnavis issued the directions during a meeting at his official residence, Varsha, to review the proposed Maharashtra Aggregator Rules, 2026. The meeting discussed the growing number of aggregator vehicles, concerns of independent taxi drivers, passenger safety and transparency in ride allocation on digital platforms.
Scrutiny Of Ride Allocation Practices
Fadnavis stressed the need to examine whether independent taxi drivers receive equal opportunities compared with vehicles operated by large fleet companies. He said the criteria used by digital platforms to allocate rides to particular vehicles must be examined to identify possible discrimination.
The proposed system will help authorities determine which driver is operating a particular vehicle during different shifts and ensure that the relevant details can be accessed promptly in the event of an incident.
AI-based analysis will enable officials to monitor compliance with regulations and facilitate timely action wherever necessary.
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Focus On Safety And Driver Interests
Emphasising the need to balance passenger safety with the interests of local drivers, Fadnavis said aggregator companies must ensure transparent ride allocation and equal employment opportunities for independent taxi operators.
He directed the transport department to take further steps towards establishing a technology-driven regulatory mechanism that maintains operational discipline while accommodating the expanding aggregator sector and growing passenger demand.
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