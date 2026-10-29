Maharashtra To Launch AI-Powered Digital Platform To Monitor Aggregator Companies, Announces CM Devendra Fadnavis | X - Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the state transport department to develop an advanced digital platform to monitor app-based passenger transport aggregator companies, with a focus on passenger safety, transparency and regulatory compliance.

The platform will maintain updated records of vehicles, drivers, their working hours, parking locations, driving licences and police verification. Artificial intelligence (AI)-based analytics will also be integrated to monitor vehicle operations, driver shifts and services provided to passengers.

Driving Transparency in App-Based MobilityChaired a meeting regarding the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2026, at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai today.Reviewed key issues in the aggregator sector, including passenger safety, independent taxi drivers’ concerns and transparency in ride allocation. Directed the development of an AI-powered digital platform to track vehicle and driver records, shifts and regulatory compliance, enabling better monitoring and prompt action.Instructed the Transport Department to examine ride-allocation algorithms to prevent discrimination and ensure fair opportunities for independent taxi drivers and fleet operators.Our focus is on passenger safety, fair opportunities for local drivers and transparent, technology-driven regulation to meet Maharashtra’s evolving mobility needs.Minister Pratap Sarnaik and senior officials were present.@PratapSarnaik#Maharashtra #Mumbai #Transport — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 29, 2026

Fadnavis issued the directions during a meeting at his official residence, Varsha, to review the proposed Maharashtra Aggregator Rules, 2026. The meeting discussed the growing number of aggregator vehicles, concerns of independent taxi drivers, passenger safety and transparency in ride allocation on digital platforms.

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Scrutiny Of Ride Allocation Practices

Fadnavis stressed the need to examine whether independent taxi drivers receive equal opportunities compared with vehicles operated by large fleet companies. He said the criteria used by digital platforms to allocate rides to particular vehicles must be examined to identify possible discrimination.

The proposed system will help authorities determine which driver is operating a particular vehicle during different shifts and ensure that the relevant details can be accessed promptly in the event of an incident.

AI-based analysis will enable officials to monitor compliance with regulations and facilitate timely action wherever necessary.

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Focus On Safety And Driver Interests

Emphasising the need to balance passenger safety with the interests of local drivers, Fadnavis said aggregator companies must ensure transparent ride allocation and equal employment opportunities for independent taxi operators.

He directed the transport department to take further steps towards establishing a technology-driven regulatory mechanism that maintains operational discipline while accommodating the expanding aggregator sector and growing passenger demand.

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