Maharashtra MLC Poll Setback: Sunetra Pawar Calls For Introspection After Election Defeat | IANS

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Thursday acknowledged the need for introspection following the Mahayuti’s disappointing performance in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, saying the party would work to improve its functioning.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Sunetra Pawar said electoral victories and defeats were part of the democratic process and that the party needed to examine the reasons behind its performance.

“Every election has its victories and defeats. Even after the results are declared, introspection is necessary. We will introspect and try to improve. These results have indeed made us feel that there is a need for introspection,” she said.

Pune, Maharashtra: Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar says, "We have to accept that every election has winners and losers. Every election encourages us to think positively. Regardless of the results, we must ultimately introspect. We will certainly review our performance in light of these results. If there are any shortcomings, there is nothing wrong with making the necessary improvements. I believe these results have genuinely made it necessary for us to introspect, and we will certainly do so." — IANS (@ians_india) October 29, 2026

Mahayuti Faces Internal Differences Over Results

Her remarks came amid growing differences within the ruling Mahayuti alliance over the outcome of the Legislative Council elections. Although the ruling alliance won both teachers’ constituency seats, it secured only two of the five teachers’ and graduates’ constituency seats overall, while the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won three.

The results triggered criticism within the Mahayuti, with BJP leaders blaming the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for failing to support its alliance partners in certain constituencies. The BJP alleged that the Sena’s independent political moves had affected the alliance’s prospects, particularly in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban alleged that Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar had campaigned against the NCP in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, contributing to the defeat of the ruling alliance’s candidate.

NCP Suffers Setback In Sambhajinagar

The NCP suffered a significant setback in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates’ constituency, where its candidate and three-time sitting MLC Satish Chavan lost to Dr Pratapsinh Patil of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). The defeat has raised questions about the party’s electoral strategy and its ability to retain support in traditional strongholds.

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Praful Patel Calls For Organisational Reforms

Reacting to the outcome, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said the party needed to reassess its priorities, rebuild public confidence and undertake organisational reforms. In a post on X on Wednesday, Patel described the result as a wake-up call and stressed that the party could not afford to ignore the message conveyed by voters.

He termed the outcome a “clear warning” and called for immediate introspection within the organisation. His remarks assume significance amid reports of internal differences following the death of former NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

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