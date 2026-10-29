Mumbai: 2 Drones From Wankhede Stadium Show Crash At Churchgate Railway Station, 1 Passenger Injured | Representative Image

Mumbai: Two drones being used in a drone show at Wankhede Stadium reportedly lost control and crashed onto Platform 3 of Churchgate railway station on the night of October 28, injuring a passenger.

The incident took place at around 8.10 pm near the Virar end of Platform 3. The injured passenger, identified as Hemant Prakash Mahotsavkar (37), was struck by one of the drones while standing on the platform.

Passenger Injured And Shifted To Hospital

According to eyewitnesses, the drone hit the passenger on his forehead and head, causing injuries and bleeding. Following the incident, ASI Shankarlal Meena, Head Constable Gaurav Parmar and Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel Akash Gaikwad rushed to the spot. The injured passenger was provided first aid by a doctor from the 108 ambulance service.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A drone show celebrating Jio Platforms’ IPO is was held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Organised by BotLab Dynamics, the show showcased Jio’s journey, the Reliance Group’s vision and India’s digital future through synchronised drone formations. https://t.co/gxQiGB0zQL — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the passenger initially expressed his willingness to return home after receiving first aid and also submitted a written statement to that effect. However, around 15 minutes later, he said he wanted further medical treatment. He was subsequently shifted to GT Hospital by ambulance under GRP supervision at 9.11 pm.

Also Watch:

GRP Seizes Drones And Begins Investigation

The Churchgate GRP has taken custody of both drones involved in the incident. Preliminary inquiries indicate that the drones were part of the show being held at Wankhede Stadium and may have entered the railway station premises after losing control due to a technical issue.

The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the drones losing control and are examining whether there was any negligence or a breach of safety protocols.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/