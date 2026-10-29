Mumbai’s Skyline Lights Up With Spectacular Drone Show At Marine Drive Celebrating Jio's Stock Market Debut; Anant Ambani Joins Hundreds To Witness Celebration | Watch

Mumbai’s Skyline Lights Up With Spectacular Jio Drone Show At Marine Drive; Anant Ambani Joins Hundreds To Witness Celebration | Watch |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive transformed into a spectacle of lights on Wednesday evening as a synchronised drone show celebrating Jio Platforms’ stock market debut illuminated the skyline. Hundreds of people gathered along the promenade to watch the dazzling display, with many capturing the moment on their mobile phones as videos of the event began circulating online.

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Anant Ambani Joins Crowd At Marine Drive To Witness Drone Show

Anant Ambani joined the crowds at Marine Drive to witness the show, sharing the waterfront with hundreds of Mumbaikars who had gathered to watch the illuminated formations in the sky. The display celebrated Jio’s journey, the Reliance Group’s vision and India’s digital future through synchronised drone formations.

The show was held at Wankhede Stadium, while the spectacle could also be witnessed by people gathered along Marine Drive. The illuminated formations and the crowd’s reactions turned the evening into a major public celebration of Jio’s stock market debut.

Antilia Lit Up To Celebrate Jio's Listing

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The celebrations extended to Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, which was lit up for the occasion. Light projections on the building displayed the message, “Thank you, India. Jio aapne banaya,” alongside Jio logos, highlighting the company’s message of gratitude to its users.

Jio's Blockbuster Stock Market Debut

The celebrations followed Jio Platforms Limited’s stock market debut on yesterday, when its shares listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at Rs 1,358 apiece, a premium of 21.36 per cent over the issue price of Rs 1,119. The listing event was attended by four generations of the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani’s mother, children and grandchildren.

The stock continued its upward run during the first trading session, closing at Rs 1,417.50 on the NSE, around 26.7 per cent above the IPO price. The Rs 30,213-crore public offering was subscribed 22.19 times overall, drawing strong investor demand.

Jio Platforms’ market capitalisation reached approximately Rs 13.05 lakh crore by the close of its first trading day, placing it among India’s most valuable listed companies, behind its parent, Reliance Industries Limited.

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