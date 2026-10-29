Godrej Consumer Products Reports 14% Rise In Q2 FY27 Net Profit To ₹523 Crore On Strong Volume Growth

Godrej Consumer Products |

Mumbai: Godrej Consumer Products Limited on Tuesday announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, with consolidated net profit rising to ₹523 crore, an increase of 14% year-on-year. Consolidated sales grew by 19% year-on-year.

Consolidated Performance

Consolidated revenues for Q2 FY27 grew by 19% year-on-year, or 15% in constant currency terms, supported by an underlying volume growth of 8%. Consolidated EBITDA, including forex, increased by 12% year-on-year.

Standalone Business

The standalone business recorded a 13% sales growth, driven by a 7% underlying volume growth. This performance was achieved despite an estimated impact of approximately 150 basis points from trade inventory correction during the quarter. Standalone EBITDA grew by 8% to ₹553 crore.

Segment Performance

Home Care segment sales grew by 19%, while Personal Care sales increased by 8%. In the international portfolio, Indonesia sales rose by 20% with an 8% underlying volume growth. Africa, USA, and Middle East (GAUM) sales grew by 40% in INR terms and 23% in constant currency terms, with a 16% underlying volume growth.

Management Commentary

Aasif Malbari, Managing Director and CEO, Godrej Consumer Products, said the second quarter of FY27 showed strong, broad-based performance aligned with expectations and strategic priorities. He added that the company delivered strong broad-based underlying volume growth across India, Indonesia, and Africa.

Outlook

The company maintains its FY27 guidance for high-single-digit underlying volume growth in the standalone business, and double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth at the consolidated level. Management expects to exceed these targets in select areas, with revenue running ahead of plan through the first half.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.