Satin Creditcare Network Posts Strong H1 FY27 Results, Consolidated Net Profit Surges To ₹298.55 Crore

Satin Creditcare Network |

Mumbai: Satin Creditcare Network Limited on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹298.55 crore for the half year ended 30 September 2026. This marks a significant increase compared to ₹98.26 crore reported in the same period last year.

Financial Performance

The company's total income for the half year rose to ₹1,693.97 crore, up from ₹1,493.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Total expenses for the half year were ₹1,298.14 crore, compared to ₹1,366.53 crore in the year-ago period.

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For the quarter ended 30 September 2026, the consolidated net profit was ₹175.90 crore, an increase from ₹53.16 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹929.23 crore, up from ₹785.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the half year ended 30 September 2026 increased to ₹27.14 from ₹8.93 in the prior-year period. For the quarter, basic EPS was ₹15.98, compared to ₹4.83 in the September 2025 quarter.

Board Meeting Details

The Board of Directors approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026. The meeting commenced at 2:30 p.m. IST and concluded at 3:48 p.m. IST.

Loan Assignments

The company transferred loans with a book value of ₹1,132.49 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2026. It also acquired loans with a book value of ₹52.91 crore in the same period.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.