Gateway Distriparks Reports Q2 FY27 Profit Decline To ₹58.53 Crore; Revenue Inches Up To ₹580.13 Crore

Gateway Distriparks |

Mumbai: Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and six months ended 30 September 2026. The company’s consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹58.53 crore, a decrease of 11.7% from ₹66.30 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter increased to ₹580.13 crore, up 2.2% compared to ₹567.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income for the quarter also rose to ₹585.57 crore from ₹570.42 crore year-on-year.

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Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter amounted to ₹506.55 crore, a rise from ₹501.75 crore in the same quarter last year. Employee benefits expenses increased to ₹37.01 crore from ₹33.81 crore, and finance costs decreased to ₹13.24 crore from ₹15.87 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share for the quarter stood at ₹1.16, compared to ₹1.34 in the year-ago period. Diluted earnings per share also decreased to ₹1.16 from ₹1.34.

Joint Managing Director Re-appointed

The Board of Directors approved the re-appointment of Samvid Gupta (DIN: 05320765) as the Joint Managing Director for a further five years, effective 7 February 2027. This re-appointment is subject to shareholder approval through a postal ballot.

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Interim Dividend Declared

The company previously declared an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27, amounting to a total of ₹62.46 crore. This dividend has already been paid.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.