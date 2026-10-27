Maruti Suzuki Q2 Profit Falls 27% To ₹2,415 Crore, Revenue Jumps 26% To ₹53,340 Crore

Maruti Suzuki's standalone Q2 FY27 profit fell 26.9 percent to Rs 2,415 crore. |

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported a 26.9 percent year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 2,414.9 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 3,302.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The country's leading passenger vehicle manufacturer reported a 26 percent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 53,340.2 crore from Rs 42,332.3 crore a year earlier, according to its stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Revenue Growth

Total income increased 24.2 percent to Rs 53,770 crore during the July-September quarter, compared with Rs 43,298.4 crore in the year-ago period.

However, total expenses rose 29.7 percent to Rs 50,604.2 crore from Rs 39,007.5 crore.

Profit before tax declined 26.2 percent to Rs 3,165.8 crore from Rs 4,290.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Other income fell to Rs 429.4 crore from Rs 966.1 crore a year earlier.

Quarterly Comparison

On a sequential basis, standalone net profit declined 28 percent from Rs 3,352.1 crore reported in the April-June quarter of FY27.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 1.7 percent from Rs 52,455.7 crore in the preceding quarter.

Total expenses rose 1.2 percent sequentially, while other income declined sharply from Rs 1,873.1 crore in Q1 FY27.

Basic earnings per share stood at Rs 76.81, compared with Rs 106.62 in the previous quarter and Rs 105.05 a year earlier.

Half-Year Performance

For the first six months of FY27, Maruti Suzuki reported standalone net profit of Rs 5,767 crore, down 18.3 percent from Rs 7,060.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 30.7 percent to Rs 1,05,795.9 crore from Rs 80,925.3 crore.

Profit before tax declined to Rs 7,507.1 crore from Rs 9,196.9 crore.

Regulatory Disclosure

The company said it was unable to reliably estimate its financial obligations under the End-of-Life Vehicles Rules, 2025, as the framework for determining these obligations was not yet available.

It also disclosed that previous standalone comparative figures had been restated following the amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat.

The board approved the unaudited financial results on October 27, 2026. The statutory auditors issued an unmodified limited review report.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.