Maruti Suzuki Sales Climb To 2.36 Lakh Units In September, Up From 1.89 Lakh Year-On-Year

Maruti Suzuki |

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced on Tuesday that its total sales for September 2026 reached 2,36,013 units, compared to 1,89,665 units in September 2025. The company's sales figures include domestic sales, sales to other OEMs, and exports.

Domestic Sales Performance

Domestic sales, including Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), totalled 1,85,252 units in September 2026. This is an increase from 1,35,711 units recorded in September 2025.

Passenger Vehicle Sales

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,81,838 units for the month. In the corresponding period of the previous year, sales were 1,32,820 units.

Sales to Other OEMs

Sales to other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for September 2026 were 6,542 units. This represents a decrease from 11,750 units in September 2025.

Export Performance

Exports for the month of September 2026 reached 44,219 units. The company had exported 42,204 units in September 2025.

Cumulative Sales FY27

For the April-September period of FY27, total sales (domestic and exports) were 13,79,378 units. This compares to 10,78,735 units in the same period of FY26.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.