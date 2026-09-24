Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar Facility Gets Its First Green Hydrogen Plant, Carmaker Expands Its Clean Energy Push

Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar Facility Gets Its First Green Hydrogen Plant |

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki India has commissioned a 300 kW green hydrogen electrolyser plant at its Manesar manufacturing facility in Haryana. The pilot project will help the carmaker assess how hydrogen produced using renewable power can support its factory operations.

The plant makes use of solar power generated at Manesar during holidays, when some of that electricity might otherwise go unused. It uses the power to produce green hydrogen, which can be stored for later use in manufacturing.

Maruti Suzuki said it will study the pilot’s results before expanding green hydrogen technology to its other manufacturing facilities in Haryana and Gujarat.

Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the project supports India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission and forms part of the company’s wider move towards cleaner energy. He also pointed to solar power, biogas and battery storage as areas of investment.

Maruti Suzuki’s Emissions Target

The company aims to cut the carbon footprint of its manufacturing operations from the current 6,15,000 tonnes to 2,66,000 tonnes by FY 2030-31. That would represent a reduction of about 57%.

Takeuchi said carbon intensity could become an increasingly important factor in India’s manufacturing competitiveness, alongside cost and quality.

Maruti Suzuki already uses power from its own solar installations, renewable electricity supplied through government sources, and solar and wind power purchased from third-party providers.

Biogas and Battery Projects

At its Kharkhoda facility, the carmaker recently commissioned a 1 MWh battery energy storage system. It is also developing a biogas plant with a capacity of 10 tonnes per day, scheduled for commissioning during FY 2026-27.

The company has begun using compressed biogas as a process fuel. Its board has approved four compressed biogas projects with a combined budget of ₹561 crore.

Separately, parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation plans to establish 10 biogas plants across India with partners including the National Dairy Development Board and dairy unions.