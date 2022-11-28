e-Paper Get App
Income Tax dept raids Mumbai-based logistics firm Gateway Distriparks

The raids on Sunday November 27, came after another survey on Thursday November 24.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 02:54 PM IST
Income tax department | File
Offices of Mumbai-based logistics firm Gateway Distriparks were raided by the Income Tax department on Sunday evening. The authorities received cooperation and the required documents from the staff present at the company's offices. The survey didn't cause disruptions for the firm's day to day operations.

Founded in 1994, Gateway Distriparks had relisted on Indian stock exchanges as a merged entity this year, after the amalgamation of Gateway Rail Freigt and Gateway East India into Gateway Distriparks. Further details about the Income raids conducted on Sunday, November 27 and before that on Thursday, November 24, are yet to emerge.

