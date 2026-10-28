Schaeffler India Reports Q3 2026 Net Profit Of ₹370.4 Crore, Revenue Surges 27.4% On Strong Automotive Demand

Schaeffler India |

Mumbai: Schaeffler India on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹370.4 crore for the third quarter ended 30 September 2026. This marks a 27.4 per cent increase in revenue from operations compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

Quarterly Performance

Revenue from operations (net) for the third quarter of 2026 stood at ₹3,005.8 crore, a rise of 27.4 per cent over the corresponding quarter of 2025 and 12.1 per cent higher than the preceding quarter of 2026.

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Profit before tax (PBT) before exceptional items for the quarter was ₹497 crore, increasing by 20.4 per cent from the corresponding quarter of 2025. The PBT margin for the quarter was 16.5 per cent, compared to 17.5 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2025 and 16.9 per cent in the preceding quarter of 2026.

Nine-Month Financials

For the nine months ended 30 September 2026, Schaeffler India's revenue from operations (net) reached ₹8,194.2 crore, up by 21.4 per cent from the corresponding period of 2025.

PBT before exceptional items for the nine-month period was ₹1,375.2 crore, an increase of 17.9 per cent over the same period in 2025. The PBT margin for the nine months stood at 16.8 per cent, down from 17.3 per cent in the corresponding period of 2025.

Net profit for the nine months was ₹1,026.8 crore, with a net profit margin of 12.5 per cent, compared to 12.9 per cent in the corresponding period of 2025.

Management Commentary

Harsha Kadam, managing director and chief executive officer, said Schaeffler India reported strong performance due to demand from the automotive sector and industrial output. Kadam added that both intercompany exports and domestic business saw double-digit growth, though earnings were marginally impacted by rising input costs and a weakening Indian rupee.

Investor Relations

Gauri Kanikar is the head of investor relations for Schaeffler India Limited. Akanksha Lal is the head of communications and branding.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.