IndiGo Reports ₹238 Crore Net Loss In Q1 FY27 Despite 20% Rise In Revenue From Operations

IndiGo | Unsplash.com

Mumbai: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. , which operates IndiGo, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 238 crore in the first quarter of FY27 against a net profit of Rs 2,176 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, even as revenue from operations rose 19.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 24,584 crore. Total income increased to Rs 25,614 crore, while higher fuel costs, adverse foreign exchange movements and disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict weighed on profitability.

Revenue from operations increased from Rs 20,496 crore in Q1 FY26 to Rs 24,584 crore in Q1 FY27, while total income rose 18.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 25,614 crore. However, the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 238 crore, compared with a profit of Rs 2,176 crore a year earlier, as operating costs rose sharply.

Compared with Q4 FY26, revenue from operations improved to Rs 24,584 crore from Rs 22,438 crore, while total income increased from Rs 23,831 crore to Rs 25,614 crore. Total expenses declined marginally to Rs 25,853 crore from Rs 25,933 crore in the previous quarter. The company also narrowed its quarterly loss from Rs 2,537 crore in Q4 FY26 to Rs 238 crore in Q1 FY27. There were no exceptional items during the quarter, compared with an exceptional gain of Rs 250 crore in the preceding quarter.

Passenger traffic increased 0.7 percent year-on-year to 31.3 million, while capacity, measured by available seat kilometres (ASKs), rose 2.9 percent. Yield improved 21.3 percent to Rs 6.04, and revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK) increased 16.5 percent. However, aircraft fuel expenses surged 85.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,833 crore, contributing to the pressure on earnings. Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rs (6.15) each for the quarter.

As of June 30, 2026, IndiGo operated a fleet of 432 aircraft and served 97 domestic and 46 international destinations. The airline recorded a technical dispatch reliability of 99.9 percent , on-time performance of 86.9 percent across 10 major airports and a flight cancellation rate of 0.3 percent during the quarter. Management indicated that second-quarter capacity is expected to remain broadly flat year-on-year due to seasonal weakness and operational uncertainty affecting travel between India and West Asia.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's unaudited consolidated financial results and does not constitute investment advice.