Schaeffler India Reports ₹2,507 Crore Revenue With 18.8% Growth

Schaeffler India Limited posted a strong start to 2026, reporting revenue of Rupees 25,070 million for the quarter ended March 31, marking an 18.8 percent year-on-year increase. |

Pune: A steady demand environment and operational discipline helped Schaeffler India maintain growth momentum, even as broader industry challenges like inflation and supply disruptions continued to test margins.

Revenue Growth Continues

Schaeffler India reported revenue from operations of Rs 25,070 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 18.8 percent from the same period last year. However, revenue declined 5.1 percent sequentially compared to the previous quarter, indicating some moderation after a strong finish to 2025. The year-on-year growth reflects sustained traction across its automotive and industrial segments, signaling resilient underlying demand.

Profitability Holds Firm

Profit before tax stood at Rs 4,257 million, rising 19.7 percent year-on-year, with margins improving slightly to 17.0 percent. Net profit came in at Rs 3,197 million, translating to a net profit margin of 12.8 percent. The stable margin profile, despite cost pressures, suggests effective cost management and operational efficiency across the company’s business lines.

Segments Drive Momentum

Managing Director and CEO Harsha Kadam indicated that growth was driven by strong performance in Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Lifetime Solutions, and exports. He highlighted that new business wins in key focus areas supported this expansion. Despite ongoing supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures, the company managed to protect earnings quality through localization initiatives and disciplined capital allocation strategies.

Strategy Supports Outlook

Schaeffler India continues to focus on localization and capital efficiency as core levers for sustaining profitability. The company aims to capitalize on emerging opportunities in mobility and industrial sectors while maintaining a balanced approach to growth and margins. Its emphasis on innovation and operational resilience positions it to navigate near-term uncertainties effectively.

The company’s Q1 performance underscores its ability to balance growth with profitability, even in a challenging environment, reinforcing confidence in its strategic direction and execution capabilities.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official press release and does not include external analysis or independent verification.