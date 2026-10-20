Schaeffler India CEO Harsha Kadam Taken Into Custody Over Pune Factory Accident That Killed 2 Workers

Schaeffler India CEO Harsha Kadam was taken into custody by Pune police in connection with a fatal carbon dioxide gas discharge at the company’s Talegaon MIDC factory | AI Generated File Image

Pune, October 20, 2026: Schaeffler India managing director and chief executive officer Harsha Kadam was taken into custody by Pune police on Tuesday in connection with an accident at one of the company’s factories that claimed the lives of two workers in June.

According to a regulatory filing by the company, the Talegaon MIDC police station, under the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, took Kadam into custody under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Two Workers Died In June Accident

The accident occurred on June 9, when two workers employed by a service provider to the company died on the factory premises following a sudden discharge of carbon dioxide (CO2) gas during a scheduled cylinder replacement.

An offence had been registered against six officials and others in connection with the incident.

Investigation Extended To Managing Director

The company said the incident had been under investigation by the authorities and that Schaeffler India, its employees, officers and the managing director had been cooperating with the investigation.

“The scope of the investigation has now been expanded to involve the Managing Director, on the basis that he is the ‘occupier’ of the factory premises under applicable law, and the authority has taken the Managing Director into custody for investigation,” the company said in the filing.

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Company Reviewing Legal Developments

Schaeffler India said it would continue to cooperate with the authorities and was assessing the developments in consultation with its legal advisers.

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