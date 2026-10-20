 Schaeffler India CEO Harsha Kadam Taken Into Custody Over Pune Factory Accident That Killed 2 Workers
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSchaeffler India CEO Harsha Kadam Taken Into Custody Over Pune Factory Accident That Killed 2 Workers

Schaeffler India CEO Harsha Kadam Taken Into Custody Over Pune Factory Accident That Killed 2 Workers

Schaeffler India CEO Harsha Kadam was taken into custody by Pune police over a June 9 factory accident in Talegaon MIDC that killed two workers after a sudden CO₂ gas discharge during cylinder replacement. The company said the investigation had been expanded to include Kadam and that it was cooperating with authorities.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 20, 2026, 11:54 PM IST
Schaeffler India CEO Harsha Kadam Taken Into Custody Over Pune Factory Accident That Killed 2 Workers
Schaeffler India CEO Harsha Kadam was taken into custody by Pune police in connection with a fatal carbon dioxide gas discharge at the company’s Talegaon MIDC factory | AI Generated File Image

Pune, October 20, 2026: Schaeffler India managing director and chief executive officer Harsha Kadam was taken into custody by Pune police on Tuesday in connection with an accident at one of the company’s factories that claimed the lives of two workers in June.

According to a regulatory filing by the company, the Talegaon MIDC police station, under the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, took Kadam into custody under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Two Workers Died In June Accident

The accident occurred on June 9, when two workers employed by a service provider to the company died on the factory premises following a sudden discharge of carbon dioxide (CO2) gas during a scheduled cylinder replacement.

An offence had been registered against six officials and others in connection with the incident.

Investigation Extended To Managing Director

The company said the incident had been under investigation by the authorities and that Schaeffler India, its employees, officers and the managing director had been cooperating with the investigation.

“The scope of the investigation has now been expanded to involve the Managing Director, on the basis that he is the ‘occupier’ of the factory premises under applicable law, and the authority has taken the Managing Director into custody for investigation,” the company said in the filing.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Pune: Two Workers Killed, Three Injured In CO₂ Leak During Maintenance At Schaeffler India Ltd's...
Pune: Two Workers Killed, Three Injured In CO₂ Leak During Maintenance At Schaeffler India Ltd's...

Company Reviewing Legal Developments

Schaeffler India said it would continue to cooperate with the authorities and was assessing the developments in consultation with its legal advisers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source