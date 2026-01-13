TCS Employee Count Reduces By 11,151 In Last Quarter, Most Of Them Likely Due To Planned Layoffs

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | File Image

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) released its Q3 results, and the quarterly factsheet has revealed interesting details on headcount drop, apart from financial information as well. The report reveals that the employee hedcount has declined by 11,151 employees, hinting at the number of layoffs on a net basis in the December quarter.

The TCS quarterly factsheet reveals that the total employee base stood at 5,82,163 at the end of Q3 FY 20026. This is a decline from 5,93,314 count in the September quarter. This means that a total number of 11,151 employees have either been laid off or resigned from the company.

TCS has been in the headline all of last year due to its massive layoffs across verticals. Reports of forced exits, no severance pay, and sudden terminations were aplenty. While this number does not reveal the exact number of layoffs in the organisation, but it does debunk rumours of a layoff count well around 20,000.

TCS was one of the many tech companies that were trimming workforce dur to the shifting AI demands and rapid technology changes. Restructuring expenses fell in Q3 by over 77 percent to Rs. 253 crores.

The latest report also suggests that voluntary attrition remained at 13.5 percent, hinting that most of the employees that left the company were planned exits, rather than sudden exits.

As for the financial results, TCS reported a year-on-year decline in conslidated net profit to Rs. 10,657 crore for Q3 FY2026.