The Godrej Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest 2026: Dr. Jehangir Sorabjee Launches Bombay: An Illustrated History, Celebrating The City's Lost Heritage |

The third day of the Godrej Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest 2026 celebrated the city's rich past with the launch of Bombay: An Illustrated History, a new book by Dr. Jehangir Sorabjee. Unveiled during a session titled The Big Draw, the book launch was followed by an engaging conversation between Sorabjee and Asad Lalljee, exploring Mumbai's evolving identity, forgotten heritage and enduring charm.

The session offered an opportunity to look beyond the towering skyscrapers of modern Mumbai and revisit the city's history through photographs and illustrations.

TAKE A LOOK:

Tracing Mumbai's Journey Through History

Bombay: An Illustrated History takes readers through centuries of transformation, tracing the city's evolution from a colonial port to the modern metropolis it is today. The book explores the people, events and urban histories that have shaped Mumbai's distinctive character, bringing its past into focus through visual storytelling.

About Author:

Dr. Sorabjee, a prominent physician, educator and author based in Mumbai, is also known for his passion for photography and the city's heritage. A Professor of Medicine and Head of Department at the Bombay Hospital Institute of Medical Sciences, he specialises in infectious diseases and internal medicine. Alongside his medical career, he has documented Mumbai through photographs and illustrated works, preserving details of the city that might otherwise fade from public memory.

A Conversation About Mumbai's Lost Beauty

During the session, Sorabjee and Lalljee discussed the nuances of the book, reflecting on Mumbai's lost beauty, architectural heritage and changing urban landscape.

Drawing on Sorabjee's extensive photographic archive and observations, the conversation explored the many contradictions that define the city, from its colonial legacy. It also highlighted the importance of preserving the stories, structures and cultural influences that have contributed to Mumbai's identity.