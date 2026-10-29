Privi Speciality Chemicals Reports 30.56% Consolidated Profit Growth, Announces ₹5 Interim Dividend

Privi Speciality Chemicals |

Mumbai: Privi Speciality Chemicals on Thursday, 29 October 2026, announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026. The consolidated net profit for the quarter rose by 30.56 per cent to ₹117.53 crore compared to ₹90.21 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹760.45 crore, an increase of 12.04 per cent from ₹678.71 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹773.16 crore, up from ₹678.82 crore year-on-year.

Dividend Declaration

The company's board declared a first interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. The record date for determining eligible shareholders for this dividend has been fixed as 4 November 2026, with payment to be made on or before 25 November 2026.

Expenses and EPS

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were ₹614.62 crore, an increase from ₹553.75 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹29.96, compared to ₹23.08 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Investment Approval

The company approved an investment limit of ₹29.70 crore in M/s Opera Dwarka Projects Private Limited for a Wind Solar Hybrid project in Gujarat, Unit VI. This investment will be made in one or more tranches.

Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, consolidated net profit was ₹200.37 crore, a 35.60 per cent increase from ₹147.76 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half year was ₹1,426.67 crore, up from ₹1,237.53 crore in the previous year's corresponding period. Total consolidated income for the half year stood at ₹1,454.59 crore, compared to ₹1,246.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.