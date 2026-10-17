Le Travenues Technology Posts ₹63.42 Crore Consolidated Net Profit, Announces Financial Results For Q2 FY27

Ixigo |

Mumbai: Le Travenues Technology Limited, operating as ixigo, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the second quarter and first half of the financial year 2026-27. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹63.42 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Revenue and Expenses

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹320.96 crore, rising by 12.92 per cent from ₹284.23 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income for the quarter reached ₹343.04 crore, an increase of 18.53 per cent from ₹289.40 crore year-on-year. Total expenses for the quarter increased by 6.03 per cent to ₹309.51 crore from ₹291.89 crore in the prior year period.

Half-Year Performance

For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, the consolidated net profit was ₹97.66 crore, a substantial rise from ₹15.48 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for the half-year climbed to ₹677.71 crore, up from ₹600.28 crore in the previous year's first half.

Share Capital and EPS

Following the allotment of 173,780 equity shares from stock option exercises, the paid-up share capital increased from ₹441.09 crore to ₹441.26 crore. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were ₹1.37, compared to a loss of ₹0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

Internal Auditor Re-appointment

The board of directors approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Services LLP as Internal Auditors of the company. Their term extends until the financial year ending March 31, 2027.

Trading Window Reopening

The trading window for the company's securities will reopen on October 20, 2026, for designated persons and their immediate relatives. This follows the conclusion of the board meeting, which ran from 11:30 AM to 11:55 AM IST.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.