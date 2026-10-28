ED Searches 11 Premises In Mumbai, Gujarat In Navin Chichkar Drug Syndicate Case; Probes Hawala, Crypto Links

ED searches target suspected hawala and cryptocurrency transactions in the alleged Navin Chichkar drug syndicate case | File Photo

Mumbai, October 28, 2026: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Mumbai Zonal Office-I, conducted search operations on Wednesday at around 11 premises across Mumbai and Gujarat in connection with a case related to Navin Chichkar's drug syndicate under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), to trace proceeds of crime (PoC) and their further diversion and layering.

In this case, the PoC was generated by a well-established international network of Navin Chichkar and others through drug sales (cocaine, hydroponic cannabis, LSD and cannabis edibles), mainly smuggled from outside India, agency sources said.

Hawala And Cryptocurrency Transactions

According to the ED, an investigation under the PMLA against Chichkar and others was initiated on the basis of cases registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, and the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Navi Mumbai Police, following the seizure of substantial quantities of high-grade hydroponic cannabis (ganja), cocaine and unaccounted cash in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

"It is gathered during investigation that Navin Chichkar has invested substantiated funds in cryptocurrency. It is also revealed that drug proceeds were directly deposited with hawala operators, who later paid Navin Chichkar in USDT or Thai Baht," said an official.

During the course of searches, various incriminating material, digital devices as well as evidence showing laundering of drug proceeds have been recovered.

The investigation has revealed that drug sale proceeds were transferred outside India by the accused through hawala channels as well as cryptocurrencies, and searches have also revealed evidence corroborating the same.

Probe Into International Drug Syndicate

In September 2025, the ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the international drug trafficking syndicate allegedly led by Chichkar.

A 30-year-old film graduate with a background in criminal psychology from London, he is accused in a Rs 200-crore drug haul case and is alleged to have orchestrated a transnational narcotics network that smuggled drugs worth an estimated Rs 1,128 crore into India over the past few years.

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Chichkar was deported from Malaysia in May 2025, while his younger brother Dhiraj, alleged to have managed the financial operations of the syndicate, was deported on August 15. Both were brought back following Red Corner Notices issued by the NCB.

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