 Acutaas Chemicals Reports Robust Q2 FY27 Earnings; Net Profit Rises 71.4% To ₹123.1 Crore, Strong Revenue Growth Continues
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Acutaas Chemicals Reports Robust Q2 FY27 Earnings; Net Profit Rises 71.4% To ₹123.1 Crore, Strong Revenue Growth Continues

Acutaas Chemicals Limited reported a 71.4 per cent rise in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, reaching ₹123.1 crore. Revenue from operations increased by 42.7 per cent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 27, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
Acutaas Chemicals Reports Robust Q2 FY27 Earnings; Net Profit Rises 71.4% To ₹123.1 Crore, Strong Revenue Growth Continues
Acutaas |

Mumbai: Acutaas Chemicals Limited on October 27, 2026, announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. The company’s consolidated net profit for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹123.1 crore, a 71.4 per cent increase compared to ₹71.9 crore in Q2 FY26.

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Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations for the second quarter grew by 42.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹436.9 crore. For the half year (H1 FY27), revenue from operations increased by 49.3 per cent to ₹766.6 crore, up from ₹513.4 crore in H1 FY26.

Profitability Metrics

Gross profit for the quarter rose by 59.0 per cent to ₹271.5 crore, with gross margin improving to 62.1 per cent. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) for Q2 FY27 was ₹176 crore, an 84.6 per cent increase from the previous year, with an EBITDA margin of 40.3 per cent.

Management Commentary

Naresh Patel, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Acutaas Chemicals, said the company delivered strong revenue, led by momentum in its Pharmaceutical Intermediates business. He noted softer performance in the Specialty Chemicals segment.

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Expansion and Outlook

Patel mentioned the inauguration of a manufacturing facility in South Korea during the quarter, ahead of schedule. This facility is expected to produce high-purity chemicals for semiconductor applications. The company has revised its FY27 revenue growth guidance upward from 25 per cent to around 30 per cent and raised its EBITDA margin guidance to a 38-40 per cent range.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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