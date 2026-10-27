Nazara Technologies Reports Record Q2FY27 Results: Revenue Hits ₹803 Crore, EBITDA Rises To ₹120 Crore

Nazara Technologies | X

Mumbai: Nazara Technologies announced its financial results on 26 October 2026, reporting record revenue and EBITDA for the second quarter and first half of the financial year 2027. The company’s EBITDA margin expanded to 14.9 per cent.

Half-Year Performance

For H1FY27, Nazara Technologies’ revenue grew 20 per cent to ₹1,232 crore, with EBITDA increasing 52 per cent to ₹166 crore. Profit after tax from continuing operations was ₹35 crore, compared with a loss of ₹34 crore in Q2FY26.

Gaming Segment Growth

Gaming revenue increased 122 per cent year-on-year to ₹656 crore, achieving a 21.5 per cent EBITDA margin. Gaming contributed 82 per cent of consolidated revenue. Mobile revenue grew 167 per cent to ₹550 crore, while PC & Console EBITDA rose 61 per cent.

Bluetile and BestPlay Contribution

Bluetile and BestPlay, consolidated from 1 August 2026, contributed ₹329 crore in revenue during their first two months with Nazara, an increase of 49 per cent over the same period last year. Their EBITDA grew 64 per cent to ₹64 crore.

Leadership Appointments

Raymond A. Stauffer, founder of Bluetile and BestPlay, took charge as CEO of Nazara Technologies on 16 September 2026. Mithun Sacheti, founder of CaratLane, joined as Executive Director on 12 October 2026, subject to shareholder approval. Arun Agarwal joined as Chief Financial Officer on 16 October 2026.

CEO Statement

Raymond A. Stauffer said this quarter demonstrated the company’s portfolio of high-quality games on a single, shared platform. He added that Bluetile and BestPlay grew 64 per cent in their first two months as part of Nazara.

Existing Portfolio Performance

Existing gaming businesses saw growth, with WildWorks revenue up 41 per cent and EBITDA up 39 per cent due to new Animal Jam content. Kiddopia's revenue grew 21 per cent, supported by a 5 per cent rise in subscribers and an 8 per cent increase in average revenue per user.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.