Nazara Technologies To Acquire 50 Per Cent Stake In Bluetile Games And BestPlay For ₹918 Crore

Nazara expands global gaming footprint with strategic acquisition of Spanish gaming platforms | X

New Delhi, Mar 18: Diversified gaming and sports media firm Nazara Technologies on Wednesday said its UK-based subsidiary will acquire a 50 per cent controlling stake in Spanish social gaming platforms Bluetile Games and BestPlay Systems for USD 100.3 million (about Rs 918 crore).

Of the total cash consideration, USD 59.7 million (about Rs 546 crore) will be paid at the first close, while the remaining USD 40.6 million (about Rs 372 crore) is payable within six months of the first close, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Deal includes earn-outs and future stake option

The transaction also includes performance-linked earn-outs estimated at USD 98.2 million (about Rs 898 crore), which are contingent on the achievement of agreed revenue and EBITDA targets for calendar years 2027–2029 and payable between 2028 and 2030.

"Nazara Technologies UK has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 50 per cent controlling stake in Bluetile Games SL (formerly known as Playvalve SL) and BestPlay Systems SL for a consideration of USD 100.3 million (Rs 918 crore).

“Nazara UK will initially acquire a 50 per cent controlling equity stake in both Bluetile and BestPlay. Nazara also holds a call option, and the sellers a corresponding put option, to acquire or sell the remaining 50 per cent stake by 2028 at a valuation based on 6.6x trailing calendar year EBITDA," the company said.

Bluetile and BestPlay business overview

Barcelona-headquartered Bluetile operates a portfolio of casual mobile games, including titles such as Yatzy, Domino Legends, and Mahjong Voyage. It has about 375 million downloads and 22 million monthly active users across 17 live games.

BestPlay, its in-house rewarded engagement platform, contributes an additional 2.2 million monthly active users and acts as a built-in player acquisition, retention and cross-promotion engine across its game portfolio.

On a combined basis, Bluetile and BestPlay reported a revenue of USD 153.6 million (about Rs 1,405 crore) for the twelve months ended December 2025.

Company sees AI-led growth potential

"Nazara UK’s acquisition of Bluetile and BestPlay brings proven strengths across game development, player engagement and distribution, and will add meaningful synergies to our global gaming platform. The team has embedded AI at the core of its operations — not just as a tool, but as a competitive advantage across development, marketing and live operations. This acquisition marks an important step in our strategy to build AI-enabled, globally scalable gaming businesses," Nazara Technologies CEO Nitish Mittersain said.

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Regulatory approvals awaited

The acquisition is expected to be completed within six months, subject to regulatory approvals, including foreign direct investment authorisation and merger control approval in Spain, and clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act in the United States.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)