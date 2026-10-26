APL Apollo Tubes Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Earnings; Consolidated Net Profit Jumps 26.7% To ₹382.42 Crore, Revenue Up, Announces Subsidiary

APL Apollo Tubes |

Mumbai: APL Apollo Tubes on Monday announced a 26.7% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹382.42 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, compared with ₹301.54 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated total income also increased by 26.7% year-on-year, reaching ₹7,041.86 crore, up from ₹5,556.35 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹7,001.70 crore, a 26.6% increase from ₹5,531.28 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. For the half year ended 30 September 2026, consolidated revenue from operations was ₹12,608.41 crore, an 18.2% rise from ₹10,701.05 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Expenses and EPS

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were ₹6,542.16 crore, up 26.5% from ₹5,169.99 crore in Q2 FY26. Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY27 rose to ₹13.62, from ₹10.86 in Q2 FY26. For the half year, basic EPS was ₹23.25, compared with ₹19.41 last year.

Acquisition Details

The company’s Board also approved the acquisition of an additional 31% equity stake in SG Enterprise Solutions Private Limited (SSC) for a cash consideration of ₹1.55 lakh. This transaction increases APL Apollo Tubes’ shareholding in SSC from 20% to 51%, making SSC a subsidiary. SG Enterprise Solutions was incorporated on 10 September 2026 and is yet to commence operations.

Strategic Rationale

SSC will operate as a Group Shared Services Company, providing common corporate support services to participating group entities through a centralised shared services model. The acquisition, a related party transaction, is expected to be completed by 31 December 2026. The equity shares are being acquired from SG Green Buildings Private Limited and S Gupta Holding Private Limited.

Related Party Transaction

S Gupta Holding Private Limited is a promoter group company of APL Apollo Tubes. The promoters and their immediate relatives hold more than 20% of SSC's equity share capital. The company stated that the transaction will be conducted on an arm’s length basis.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.