APL Apollo Tubes Reports 13% YoY Growth In Q2FY27 Sales Volume To 9.63 Lakh Tonnes

APL Apollo Tubes |

Mumbai: APL Apollo Tubes Limited on 1 October 2026 reported its highest-ever sales volume of 963,143 tonnes for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27). This represents a 13% increase compared to Q2FY26 and a 29% rise quarter-on-quarter.

Half-Yearly Performance

For the first half of FY27 (H1FY27), the company's sales volume stood at 1,707,966 tonnes, marking a 4% increase year-on-year. This figure was up from 1,649,387 tonnes in H1FY26.

Quarterly Volume Highlights

The Q2FY27 sales volume surpassed the previous highest quarterly volume of 924,881 tonnes reported in Q4FY26. In Q2FY26, the company's sales volume was 855,037 tonnes.

Product Category Performance

APL Apollo Brand contributed 774,751 tonnes to the Q2FY27 sales volume, increasing from 653,680 tonnes in Q2FY26. Roofing Products recorded 135,255 tonnes in Q2FY27, up from 105,071 tonnes in the same quarter last year.

Brand and Operational Volumes

SG Premium Brand's Q2FY27 volume was 26,910 tonnes, a decrease from 38,356 tonnes in Q2FY26. UAE Operations reported 26,227 tonnes in Q2FY27, down from 57,931 tonnes in Q2FY26.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.