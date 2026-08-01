APL Apollo Tubes Reports Q1 Net Profit Of ₹263.11 Crore, Revenue At ₹5,606.71 Crore

Mumbai: APL Apollo Tubes Ltd on Thursday announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹263.11 crore.

Financial Performance

Consolidated total income for the quarter was ₹5,646.23 crore, compared to ₹5,195.34 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses increased to ₹5,293.80 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, up from ₹4,885.39 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹9.48, a rise from ₹8.55 reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Diluted EPS also increased to ₹9.48 from ₹8.54 year-on-year.

Strategic Investments

The company approved an investment of up to ₹1 crore for a 20 per cent equity stake in a new Group Shared Services Company (SSC). This SSC is expected to qualify as an Associate Company and will provide centralised corporate support services to participating group entities.

Subsidiary Operations Rationalisation

APL Apollo Tubes noted the approval by Apollo Metalex Limited (AML), a material subsidiary, to rationalise manufacturing operations. This involves consolidating production from AML's A-25 unit at Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh, to other group facilities and disposing of the land and building of the A-25 Unit.

Operational Efficiency

This rationalisation aims to optimise the manufacturing footprint, improve capacity utilisation, and reduce operating costs. The company expects this move to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen long-term competitiveness.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Ratios

As of 30 June 2026, the consolidated debt-equity ratio was (0.25) times, while the current ratio stood at 1.34 times. The operating margin was 7.34 per cent, and the net profit margin was 4.69 per cent.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.