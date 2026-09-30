Who Is Syra Kanwar? 20-Year-Old Apollo Tyres Heiress Set To Represent India At Her Le Bal 2026 Debut In Paris

Syra Kanwar to make Le Bal 2026 debut in Paris | Image Courtesy: Hello! Magazine

Paris is about to welcome a new Indian face to one of its most exclusive young social events. At just 20, Syra Kanwar is preparing to step onto the ballroom floor at the iconic Le Bal des Débutantes 2026, where she will represent India as the only Indian debutante selected for this year’s November edition.

Who is Syra Kanwar?

Syra is the daughter of Neeraj Kanwar and Simran Kanwar and comes from the family behind Apollo Tyres. She is currently an undergraduate at Barnard College, studying Economics and Mathematics.

While her family background places her among India’s prominent business families, her upcoming appearance at Le Bal marks a different kind of public introduction. The Paris event brings together young women from influential families across different fields, making Syra’s selection a significant part of her social debut.

What to expect at her Le Bal debut

Syra is set to join around 20 to 25 debutantes at the invite-only gala in November. Le Bal is traditionally associated with young women between 16 and 22 and brings together debutantes from aristocratic, business, entertainment and political families around the world.

Often described as a teenage equivalent of the Met Gala, the event combines formal fashion with a long-standing ballroom tradition. It traces its origins to 1958, when it was founded at the Château de Versailles, before being revived in 1992 by Ophélie Renouard.

According to Hello! India, Syra will also have family by her side throughout the evening. Her elder brother Jai will be her official cavalier, and the siblings have been preparing for their waltz together. She is also looking forward to the traditional father-daughter dance with her father, Neeraj.

The fashion element of the evening is already taking shape. For her debut, Syra has chosen a custom creation by Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika, a designer whose work she has admired for its intricate detailing and craftsmanship.

As revealed by her to the outlet, her gown will incorporate elaborate embellishment with elements reminiscent of traditional Indian embroidery, bringing a touch of Indian influence into the couture look while retaining the grandeur expected of a Le Bal debutante gown.

Following a line of Indian debutantes

Syra will not be the first Indian name to enter the Le Bal ballroom. Previous editions have featured members of Indian royalty, business families and Bollywood households.

The guest list over the years has included Princess Ananya Raje Scindia of Gwalior, Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur, Princess Inayatinder Kaur of Patiala and Princess Akshita Bhanj Deo of Mayurbhanj. Business families have also been represented by names such as Leanna Mallya and Isha Ambani, while Bollywood debutantes have included Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.