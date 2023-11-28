APL Apollo Tubes Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | File photo

APL Apollo Tubes Limited on Tuesday announced that the Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company allotted 1,81,250 Equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each of the Company upon exercise of stock options by employees under the APL ApolloEmployee Stock Option Scheme- 2015, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

The equity shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company.

As a result, the Company's paid-up Equity Share Capital has risen from Rs 55,46,61,628, consisting of 27,73,30,814 equity shares valued at Rs 2 each, to Rs 55,50,24,128, comprising 27,75,12,064 equity shares valued at Rs 2 each.

APL Apollo Tubes Limited shares

At 3:20 pm IST on Tuesday, the shares of APL Apollo Tubes Limited were being traded at Rs 1,660, indicating a decrease of 2.14 percent from their previous valuation.