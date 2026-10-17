Himadri Speciality Chemical Consolidated Net Profit Rises 31% To ₹231.32 Crore

Himadri Speciality Chemical |

Mumbai: Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited on Thursday announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, with net profit after tax rising to ₹231.32 crore. This marks a substantial increase from ₹176.14 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,691.43 crore, a rise of 57.92% from ₹1,071.03 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income reached ₹1,733.22 crore, up from ₹1,106.96 crore year-on-year. Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹1,425.88 crore, compared to ₹870.42 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹4.60. This is an increase from ₹3.58 reported for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Other Comprehensive Income

Total other comprehensive income (net of tax) for the quarter was ₹0.88 crore, a decline from ₹2.80 crore in the year-ago period. The company did not report any exceptional items affecting profit or loss for the current quarter or the year-ago quarter.

Six-Month Performance

For the six months ended 30 September 2026, consolidated net profit after tax stood at ₹459.75 crore, an increase of 29.32% from ₹355.50 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for the six-month period was ₹3,123.31 crore, a 42.66% rise from ₹2,189.32 crore.

Subsidiary Updates

The company's board, in its meeting on 21 September 2026, approved a Scheme of Arrangement between Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limited and Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited. This scheme involves the demerger of the Tyre Business of Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limited into Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.