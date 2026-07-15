Himadri Speciality Chemical Approves ₹368 Crore Capex For Expansion, New CNT Facility

Mumbai: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HSCL) on Monday announced a capital expenditure of ₹128 crore to nearly double its manufacturing capacity for Anthraquinone and Carbazole, increasing it from 2,600 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 5,300 MTPA.

This additional capex builds on an earlier ₹120 crore approval in January 2025. The expansion will be funded through internal accruals and will not alter the company's overall production capacity. Phase 1, for 2,600 MTPA, is expected by Q2 FY27, with Phase 2, for the remaining 2,700 MTPA, by Q2 FY28.

India's First CNT Facility

The company approved a ₹70 crore capex to establish India's first Carbon Nano Tube (CNT) manufacturing facility in West Bengal. This facility, with an annual capacity of 200 MT, will utilise in-house developed technology and is expected to be commissioned by Q4 FY27.

Strategic Importance of CNT

The CNT facility will position Himadri among a select group of global manufacturers. Carbon Nano Tubes are used in electric vehicles, electronics, composites, energy storage, and industrial coatings.

Super Speciality Carbon Black

The board also approved a ₹170 crore capex for manufacturing Super Speciality Carbon Black (SSCB) with a production capacity of 6,000 MTPA. This facility, to be commissioned by Q4 FY28 at its existing Mahistikry site, will convert 6,000 MTPA from the company's current carbon black stream.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.