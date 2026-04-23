Himadri Speciality Q4 FY26 Results: Profit Jumps 33 Per Cent To ₹207 Crore, Revenue Rises; Dividend, China Expansion Announced

Himadri Speciality reports strong Q4 growth with expansion plans | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, April 23: Clean-tech company Himadri Speciality Chemical on Thursday posted over 33 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 207.53 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, supported by rise in revenues. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 155.46 crore in the year-ago period, it said in an exchange filing.

Revenue and annual performance

Total income rose to Rs 1,349.85 crore from Rs 1,148.16 crore in January–March FY25.

In the entire fiscal, the net profit was at Rs 755.07 crore, higher than Rs 555.09 crore as of March 31, 2025. Total income rose to Rs 4,831.99 crore from Rs 4,664.32 crore.

Dividend and expansion plans

The board has recommended a final dividend of 80 paise per equity share of Re 1 each for financial year 2025–26, subject to approval of shareholders.

It also approved a proposal to incorporate a foreign wholly-owned step-down subsidiary in Guangzhou, China.

Operational highlights

"The strong annual performance was reinforced by a robust close to the year, with EBITDA, PBT and PAT for Q4FY26 standing at Rs 280 crore, Rs 268 crore and Rs 208 crore, respectively, registering year-on-year growth of 21 per cent, 19 per cent and 34 per cent over Q4FY25," CMD & CEO Anurag Choudhary said.

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He further said the company commenced anode production facility at Mahistikry, West Bengal, with an initial capacity of 200 MTPA (million tonne per annum).

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