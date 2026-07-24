Acutaas Chemicals Posts ₹75.90 Crore Profit In Q1 FY27, Down 45.36%

Mumbai: Acutaas Chemicals Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹75.90 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This figure is down 45.36 per cent from ₹138.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Financial Performance

The company's total income for the first quarter of FY27 stood at ₹326.89 crore. This is an increase from ₹221.99 crore reported in the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Total expenses for the quarter were ₹222.87 crore, up from ₹163.06 crore in the year-ago period.

Standalone Results

On a standalone basis, Acutaas Chemicals reported a net profit of ₹75.90 crore for the quarter. This compares to a profit of ₹366.17 crore in the March 31, 2026, year-end audited results. Standalone revenue from operations was ₹322.41 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹1323.79 crore in the audited year-end results.

Other Details

The company's earnings per share (EPS) on a consolidated basis for the quarter were ₹5.45. This is a decrease from ₹16.74 in the previous quarter and ₹5.45 in the same quarter last year. The results were reviewed by Maheshwari & Co., Chartered Accountants.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.