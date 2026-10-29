IIFL Capital Services Reports 49% Rise In Q2 Profit To ₹127 Crore; Operating Revenues Up 22%

IIFL |

Mumbai: IIFL Capital Services Ltd announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, with profit after tax rising 49% year-on-year to ₹127 crore. Operating revenues from operations increased 22% year-on-year to ₹722 crore.

Quarterly Performance

The company's operating profit before tax for the quarter was ₹206 crore, a 38% increase quarter-on-quarter and 25% year-on-year. Profit before tax for the quarter stood at ₹174 crore, up 45% year-on-year.

Half-Year Results

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, revenue from operations was ₹1,353 crore, a 12% increase year-on-year. Profit after tax for the half year grew by 19% to ₹311 crore.

Assets Under Management

As of 30 September 2026, total assets under management stood at ₹2,64,154 crore. The average daily market turnover for the broking business (BSE + NSE) was ₹3,05,073 crore, reflecting a 16% year-on-year increase.

Management Commentary

Managing Director R Venkataraman said the company maintained strong operating momentum in Q2FY27. He attributed the performance to growth in institutional equities amid market volatility.

Investment Banking Deals

The investment banking division completed 28 deals across capital markets and private placement/advisory in Q2FY27. Transactions included an IPO for National Stock Exchange of India and a QIP for Adani Enterprises Limited.

Read Also Fairfax India Commits ₹2,000 Crore To Raise Stake In IIFL Capital

Fairfax Investment Update

IIFL Capital Services received regulatory and shareholder approvals for FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd and its affiliate, Fairfax, to acquire up to 51% stake in the company. The preferential allotment and open offer are currently being implemented.

Leadership Succession

The Board approved the appointment of Vasudev Jagannath as Additional Director and Whole-time Director for three years, effective 1 January 2027. Jagannath will be re-designated as Managing Director, while R Venkataraman will continue on the Board.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.