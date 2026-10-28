Prudent Corporate Reports 42.4% Surge In Q2 FY27 Operating Profit, Revenue Up 21.6%

Prudent Corporate |

Mumbai: Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd (Prudent) on Thursday announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 2026, reporting a 42.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in operating profit to ₹102.8 crore.

Financial Performance

The company's total revenue from operations grew 21.6% YoY to ₹388.7 crore in Q2 FY27. Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter rose 33.9% YoY to ₹71.7 crore, according to the filing.

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Operating Margins

Operating profit margin expanded by 390 basis points YoY to 26.4% during the quarter. This was attributed to strong revenue growth and controlled costs, the company said.

Business Growth

Revenue growth was driven by a 20.7% increase in Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (AUM) in the mutual fund business and 46.0% growth in the insurance business. The monthly SIP book for Prudent grew 17% YoY to ₹1,272 crore in September 2026.

Market Share

Prudent's equity mutual fund market share increased to 2.70% from 2.59% a year earlier. The company's Specialized Investment Fund (SIF) assets under management reached ₹900 crore, with SIF partners rising to 1,792 from 1,323 in the previous quarter.

Channel Expansion

Prudent added 3,541 channel partners in the first half of FY27, an increase of nearly 30% compared to the corresponding period last year. Sanjay Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Prudent Group, said the company continues to invest in expanding its branch network and evaluating acquisition opportunities.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.