Sky Gold & Diamonds Sees Q2 PAT Nearly Double To ₹129.4 crore; H1 FY27 Revenue Climbs To ₹4,403.5 Crore On Strong Demand

Sky Gold & Diamonds |

Mumbai: Sky Gold and Diamonds Limited on Tuesday announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026, with profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter (Q2 FY27) increasing by 93.2 per cent to ₹129.4 crore.

Quarterly Performance

The jewellery manufacturer's consolidated revenue for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹2,390.7 crore, up from ₹1,484.5 crore in Q2 FY26. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 90.0 per cent to ₹189.8 crore in Q2 FY27, compared to ₹99.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Half-Year Results

For the first half (H1 FY27) ended 30 September 2026, Sky Gold and Diamonds reported a consolidated revenue of ₹4,403.5 crore, a rise from ₹2,615.7 crore in H1 FY26. Consolidated PAT for H1 FY27 increased by 111.9 per cent to ₹234.3 crore, against ₹110.6 crore in H1 FY26.

Margins and Cash Flow

The EBITDA margin for Q2 FY27 was 7.94 per cent, compared to 6.7 per cent in Q2 FY26. H1 FY27 EBITDA margin was 7.87 per cent. Cash flow from operations for H1 FY27 stood at ₹136.7 crore, improving from a negative cash flow of (₹100.9) crore in H1 FY27.

Acquisition Update

On 7 October 2026, the company's Board approved the completion of acquiring a 100 per cent stake in Purvi Gems & Jewellery (India) Private Limited. The total cash consideration for this acquisition was ₹9 crore.

Management Comment

Mangesh Chauhan, managing director, Sky Gold and Diamonds Limited, said the company reported consolidated revenue of ₹4,403.5 crore, EBITDA of ₹346.5 crore, and PAT of ₹234.3 crore for the half-year ended 30 September 2026. For the quarter, consolidated revenue was ₹2,390.7 crore, EBITDA was ₹189.8 crore and PAT was ₹129.4 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.