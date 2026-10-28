HUL Q2 Results 2026, Net Profit Flat At ₹2,796 Crore Despite 15% Revenue Growth, Board Declares ₹19 Dividend

Mumbai: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,796 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹2,791 crore in the corresponding period last year. Despite nearly flat profit growth, the company recorded strong revenue and volume expansion, supported by improving consumer demand.

Revenue Jumps

HUL's revenue from product sales increased 14.77% year-on-year to ₹18,037 crore from ₹15,715 crore in Q2 FY26. Total income, including other income, climbed 14.44% to ₹18,386 crore. The company reported underlying volume growth of 7%, alongside its strongest underlying sales growth in 14 quarters.

Profit Performance

HUL's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8% to ₹4,089 crore. However, its EBITDA margin stood at 22.6%, remaining within the company's guided range. Profit after tax before exceptional items increased 9% year-on-year.

Reported net profit remained nearly unchanged because the previous year's quarter included a one-time tax benefit of ₹273 crore. Meanwhile, total expenses rose 15.8% to ₹14,574 crore.

CEO's Outlook

HUL Managing Director and CEO Priya Nair attributed the company's performance to stronger brands and improved distribution capabilities. She said India's resilient economy and favourable consumption environment continued to support business growth. The company remains focused on its 'Winning in New India' strategy, prioritising volume-led growth and long-term profitability.

Dividend Announced

HUL's board declared an interim dividend of ₹19 per equity share for FY27, providing an additional return to shareholders.

Half-Year Performance

During the first half of FY27, HUL's consolidated total income increased 12.15% to ₹35,915 crore. Underlying volume growth stood at 6%, while EBITDA increased 8%. Profit after tax before exceptional items rose 9% year-on-year.

Share Price Falls

HUL shares traded 2.08% lower at ₹1,782.20 on the BSE during Wednesday's early session, despite the company's revenue growth and dividend announcement.