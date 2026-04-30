Hindustan Unilever Q4 Profit Jumps 20% QoQ To ₹3,002 Crore; Revenue Rises To ₹16,172 Crore

Profit before tax rose to Rupees 3,924 crore, up from Rupees 3,398 crore in the previous quarter and Rupees 2,919 crore in Q4 FY25. |

Mumbai: Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported a 20 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit from continuing operations to Rupees 3,002 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations increased to Rupees 16,172 crore. Compared to Rupees 2,501 crore profit in Q3 and Rupees 2,118 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company’s earnings trajectory reflects steady operational momentum supported by improved margins and lower exceptional drag.

Revenue From Operations And Cost Structure

For the quarter, revenue from operations grew 8 percent sequentially from Rupees 14,955 crore in Q3 FY26, while remaining largely flat year-on-year against Rupees 16,197 crore. Profit before tax rose to Rupees 3,924 crore, up from Rupees 3,398 crore in the previous quarter and Rupees 2,919 crore in Q4 FY25. The increase was driven by stable demand across segments and controlled cost structures, even as total expenses rose to Rupees 12,934 crore during the quarter.

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Profitability And Asset Utilisation

Sequential growth was supported by improved operating leverage, with total income rising to Rupees 16,615 crore from Rupees 15,499 crore in Q3. Employee costs and advertising spends remained elevated but were offset by steady revenue expansion. Notably, exceptional items contributed a positive Rupees 247 crore during the quarter compared to a negative Rupees 134 crore in Q3, aiding profitability. Depreciation stood at Rupees 348 crore, broadly stable on a sequential basis, indicating consistent asset utilization.

EPS And Key Operating Segments

On the earnings front, basic earnings per share (EPS) from continuing and discontinued operations stood at Rupees 12.73 in Q4 FY26, compared to Rupees 10.48 in Q3 FY26. The company also reported continued strength across key operating segments including Home Care, Beauty & Wellbeing, and Foods, which collectively supported overall revenue performance.

For the full year ended March 31, 2026, Hindustan Unilever reported consolidated revenue of Rupees 63,636 crore and profit after tax from continuing operations of Rupees 10,652 crore. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rupees 22 per share, taking the total dividend for FY26 to Rupees 41 per share, including the interim dividend already paid.

Disclaimer: This is an article based on the audited financial results and is not investment advice.