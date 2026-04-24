Hindustan Construction Company Secures ₹2,917 Crore CIDCO Water Project In Joint Venture Award

Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC) has secured a Rupees 2,917.6 crore water infrastructure contract from CIDCO through a joint venture, marking a significant addition to its order book. |

Mumbai: Big infrastructure wins continue to shape the construction sector, and HCC’s latest contract highlights growing investments in urban water systems across Maharashtra.

Project Win Strengthens Pipeline

HCC has landed a major infrastructure contract worth Rs 2,917.6 crore from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO). The project has been awarded to the LCESPL-HCC joint venture, with HCC responsible for executing works worth around Rs 1,100 crore. This win reinforces HCC’s presence in the water infrastructure segment and adds meaningful scale to its ongoing project pipeline.

Scope Covers Tunnel and Plant

The project involves building a 22.21 km raw water tunnel using Tunnel Boring Machine technology. This tunnel will transport water from Kondhane Dam in Karjat to a planned 250 MLD water treatment plant in Panvel. Beyond construction, the scope includes design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the plant, ensuring end-to-end delivery under a single contract framework.

Long-Term Operations Focus

A notable aspect of the project is its 15-year operation and maintenance component under a Design, Build and Operate model. This indicates a shift toward lifecycle-based infrastructure execution rather than just construction. The approach allows HCC to secure recurring operational responsibilities while ensuring sustained performance of the water system over time, aligning with evolving infrastructure contracting trends.

Strategic Urban Infrastructure Push

The project is part of CIDCO’s broader plan to enhance water supply systems for Navi Mumbai and surrounding regions. With rapid urbanization and industrial expansion in these areas, the initiative aims to ensure reliable and sustainable water availability. For HCC, the contract fits into its long-standing expertise in complex infrastructure, particularly tunneling and water-related projects. The latest order win positions HCC to benefit from increasing public sector investment in essential infrastructure, particularly in water management systems critical for urban growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information available in the company’s official filing and press release documents. No independent verification or external sources have been used in its preparation.