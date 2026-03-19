Hindustan Construction Company Secures ₹1,662 Crore Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Phase IV Contract

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has secured a Rs 1,662.27 crore contract from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Phase IV project. |

Mumbai: Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC) announced on March 19, 2026, that it has been awarded a significant infrastructure project by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The contract, valued at approximately Rs 1,662.27 crore, concerns the construction of Phase IV of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR). The project was secured by the Aakshya-HCC Joint Venture, with HCC maintaining a 49% stake in the partnership.

This initiative is a critical component of the BMC’s broader efforts to improve east-west connectivity throughout Mumbai. The scope of the work is extensive and divided into specific engineering requirements:

Phase I: Includes a second-level flyover measuring 1,330 metres, an at-grade road of 3,200 metres, and free-left movements at-grade spanning 2,620 metres.

Phase II: Focuses on a cloverleaf interchange and at-grade free-left bypasses. This segment includes 2,400 metres of cloverleaf loops and interchange elements, along with 3,600 metres of bypasses.

Structural Components: The project also mandates the construction of an obligatory 180-metre cable-stayed span alongside ramps totaling 270 metres.

HCC, a business group with nearly a century of engineering heritage, remains a primary player in the Indian infrastructure sector. The company has a substantial track record, having contributed significantly to the nation’s core infrastructure needs. Its historical achievements include the construction of 26 percent of India's hydro-power generation capacity and 60 percent of its nuclear power capacity. Furthermore, HCC has completed over 4,036 lane km of highways and expressways, 402 km of complex tunneling, and 403 bridges. Today, the company continues to focus on the transportation, power, and water sectors, utilizing its expertise to build responsible infrastructure through modern practices.

This contract marks another milestone for the company as it continues to support urban development and connectivity within major metropolitan regions in India.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the provided press release documents dated March 19, 2026. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.